Lucy Newcomb Irvine, 91, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Marion "Joe" Wilson Irvine. Lucy was born July 18, 1928 in Goode, a daughter of the late Samuel Ralph Newcomb and Annie Wilson Newcomb. Lucy was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Sue Irvine of Lynchburg and Mary Jo Sisler (Steve) of Monroe; one sister, Mary Woodie of Lynchburg; one grandson, James Michael Irvine (Missy) of Forest; one great-grandson, Michael Scott Irvine of Forest; and one sister-in-law Etta Newcomb of Goode. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Earl, William and Junior Newcomb. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A celebration of Lucy's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with the Rev. Allan Monfils officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to The National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA 24523 www.dday.org Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
