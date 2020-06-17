Wayne L. Irby, 72, of Bedford, Va., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Wayne is the son of the late Henry Harris Irby and Cora Brooks Irby of Rustburg. He is survived by his wife, Carmela Hughes Irby of 54 years. Also, Wayne is survived by his sister, Carolyn Irby Cunningham (Jesse Cunningham deceased) of Rustburg; and his brother, Alan Irby of Madison Heights. Wayne was preceded in death by his older brothers, Harris and Hunter Irby. He has a number of nieces and nephews. He graduated with the class of '66 Rustburg High School. He retired from NCR after 26 years of service. We know many have their own memories or stories, and enjoyed his friendly manner and sense of humor. He had such concern for others helping when he could. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he was an avid Bible student, and tried hard to live by Bible principals. He also desired to share the Scriptural hope for the future with individuals in our community. It is very comforting to hear so many positive comments. We know many share our loss and are hurting too. Carmela and Carolyn want to thank all who have been so supportive during this difficult time and in the days to come. As 2Corinthians 1:3,4 states, we comfort one another because we have been comforted by Him, our Heavenly Father. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Irby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries