Hunter Rosser Irby, 88, of Rustburg, Va., passed away on Monday August 5, 2019, in Grayson, Ga. Hunter was born on April 6, 1931, in Gladys, Va., to the late Henry Harris Irby Sr. and Cora Brooks Irby. Hunter is survived by his wife of 66 years, Amy Miles Irby. He is also survived by his son, Barton W. Irby and wife, Colleen H. Irby; and two granddaughters, Michelle Thompson and Alyssa DaCosta. He was preceded in death by his son, Brett R. Irby. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rustburg, Va.
