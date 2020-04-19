Vicki H. Inge, 68, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 9, 1952, in Altavista, Va., a daughter of the late Hugh and Marjorie Russell Hutcherson. Vicki is survived by her husband, Donald; three children, Seth Inge of Lynchburg, Sara Kavanaugh of Lynchburg, and Shanna Stetson (Marcus) of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Cali Inge, Ben Wright and Savannah Stetson; one great-granddaughter, Caroline Riddle; one sister, Kathy Mayhew (Glenn) of Hurt, Va.; one brother, Rick Hutcherson (Karyn) of Lynchburg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved spending time with her grandchildren. Vicki enjoyed cooking and her flower garden. Honoring Vicki's wishes there is no visitation or services planned at this time.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.