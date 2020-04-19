Vicki H. Inge, 68, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 9, 1952, in Altavista, Va., a daughter of the late Hugh and Marjorie Russell Hutcherson. Vicki is survived by her husband, Donald; three children, Seth Inge of Lynchburg, Sara Kavanaugh of Lynchburg, and Shanna Stetson (Marcus) of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Cali Inge, Ben Wright and Savannah Stetson; one great-granddaughter, Caroline Riddle; one sister, Kathy Mayhew (Glenn) of Hurt, Va.; one brother, Rick Hutcherson (Karyn) of Lynchburg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved spending time with her grandchildren. Vicki enjoyed cooking and her flower garden. Honoring Vicki's wishes there is no visitation or services planned at this time.

