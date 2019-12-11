Brian Lawrence Hykes, 77, of Goode, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 31, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Denver Lawrence Hykes and Kathryn Kennedy Hykes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Petry Hykes. Brian was a sweet and loving man, but could also be fierce and protective, especially over his daughter. He served for many years in the Navy as a pilot. Brian loved his animals and found great joy in taking care of them. Brian is survived by his daughter, Cyndy Hykes and husband, Danny Stephens; son, Alan Hykes and wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Kyle Fuller, Denver Fuller, Rose Stephens, Beau Stephens, and Colbrin Hykes; sister, Paula Hykes Dowd; nieces, Lisa Schott, Julie Corcoran, and Laurel Dowd. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.