Brian Lawrence Hykes, 77, of Goode, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 31, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Denver Lawrence Hykes and Kathryn Kennedy Hykes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Petry Hykes. Brian was a sweet and loving man, but could also be fierce and protective, especially over his daughter. He served for many years in the Navy as a pilot. Brian loved his animals and found great joy in taking care of them. Brian is survived by his daughter, Cyndy Hykes and husband, Danny Stephens; son, Alan Hykes and wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Kyle Fuller, Denver Fuller, Rose Stephens, Beau Stephens, and Colbrin Hykes; sister, Paula Hykes Dowd; nieces, Lisa Schott, Julie Corcoran, and Laurel Dowd. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

