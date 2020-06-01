November 16, 1930 - May 30, 2020 Lily Mariece (Colby) Hutchison, died on Friday, May 30, 2020, at Apple Ridge Assisted Living, Fort Wayne, Ind. She was 89 years old. Born on November 16, 1930, in North Little Rock, Ark., the daughter of George and Irma (Kelley) Colby. She graduated from Central High School, Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1949. Lily lived most of her life in Lynchburg and Smith Mountain Lake, Va. She was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg, Va. She graduated from Lynchburg College (Va.) in 1989, and she taught special education until her retirement. Following her retirement, she managed the day care center at Quaker Memorial. Lily was an avid bridge player, and she spent many wonderful hours with her "bridge club" friends. She was the wife of the late Mahlon Hutchison Jr., and she was predeceased by son, Gerald Thomas; and brothers, Robert, Albert, Drew, Roger, and George; and sisters, Meda Shilts, and Elenor Gerke. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mahlon and Rhoda of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Becky Colby, Jane Colby; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Prairie Grove Cemetery on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. Officiating in the service will be the Rev. Mark Neubacher, Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements will be made by McComb & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Ind. The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Ridge Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Lily. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to Lynchburg College, 1501 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501. D.O. McComb and Sons 1140 Lake Ave
