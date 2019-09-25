Dorothy Earleen Reid Husaw Dorothy Earleen Reid Husaw, 73, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church, in Bedford with Pastor Dennis Moody, officiating and the Rev. Mark McCoy eulogist. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 7 until 8 p.m. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
