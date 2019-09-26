Dorothy Earleen Reid Husaw, 73, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Bedford County to the late Mary Dabney and Charlie Dabney; five sisters, Pat Husaw, Louise Spinner, Maggie Eggleston, Shirley Wells, Annie Spinner, Elizabeth; three brothers, Edward Dabney, Charlie Dabney Jr. and Jimmy Dabney. She was a faithful, loving wife, mother and aunt. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Henry Husaw; two children, Dorothy Annette Husaw and Mike (Karey) Husaw, of Roanoke; four brothers, Curtis Dabney, of Dayton, Ohio, George(Patricia) Dabney, of Big Island, Va., Bobby (Treva) Dabney, of Lynchburg and Steve Dabney, of Florida; sister-in-law, Linda Jackson, of Washington, D.C.; brother-in-law, David (Emma) Husaw, of Buena Vista; and a host of numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church, Bedford with the Rev. Dennis Moody, officiating and the Rev. Mark McCoy, eulogist. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 7 to 8 p.m. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
