Marie Ann Williams Hurt, age 67, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, August 8. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Tharp Madison Heights Chapel, 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with Bishop David Slaughter officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.