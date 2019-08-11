Marie Ann Williams Hurt, age 67, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, August 8. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Tharp Madison Heights Chapel, 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with Bishop David Slaughter officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries