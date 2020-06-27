January 25, 1943 - June 25, 2020 Arlean S Hunter, 77, of Monroe, Va., departed peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home. Arlean was born on January 25, 1943, to the late Wardie and Hattie Sandidge, who she honored and cherished. Arlean is preceded in death by her husband, William K Hunter Sr.; her brother, Wardie Kenny Sandidge; and life long friend, Donnie Lee. Arlean is survived by her two sons, Bill Hunter (Denise) and Larry Hunter (Coral); one brother, Dr. Oneal Sandidge (Janice); four grandkids, Cierra, Celeste, Celena, and Jayden Hunter, whom she adored; her nephew Jermaine Sandidge (Tiffany); devoted niece, Ieke Sandidge, who she called "her girl"; a devoted uncle Robert Dawson; aunts, Dorothy Jones and Cammie Miller; loving cousins Virleen Stevenson, Georgia Brown and Jeanette Carpenter and friend Martha Ann Norris. Arlean gave her life to Christ at a young age when she joined Timothy Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her health declined. Arlean was a loving mother and caregiver to her mother and father and also as a caregiver to others. She was always there to help lend a hand to someone who was in need. She was a shining star wherever she was, and her smile will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Timothy Baptist Church Cemetery. Community Funeral Home directing.

