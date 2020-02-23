On Thursday, February 20, 2020, God sent his angels for a devoted son, father, brother and friend. Antonio "Pig" Terrell Hunt Sr. was born on December 26, 1982, in Lynchburg, Va. Antonio was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Alon and Dorothy Coleman; his grandparents, Glenn and Elsie Witcher, George G. Alexander Sr.; and uncles, Kent "Boo" and George "Gee" Alexander. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Anthony "Tony" and Debra Alexander; his children, Antonio Jr, Destiny and Dynasty Hunt, Kendall Henry, Khloe Thompson, A'niyah Calloway, Nicholas Gray, Alexis Dews and Xavier Calloway; three brothers, Corlester (Cheryl) Hunt, Quincy Hunt and Maurice Hunt (Kamesha); his fiancée, Samantha Horsley; aunts and uncles, M. Frances (Aaron) Hunt, Will (Emma) Witcher, Glen Witcher, Jane Jones, Fred Witcher and Tonnie Witcher; his aunt, whom he affectionately called sister, Rochelle (Jeffrey) Robey; a special cousin who was like a brother to him Quentin Alexander; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends that meant the world to him. A Celebration of Antonio's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonio Hunt, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries