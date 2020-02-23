On Thursday, February 20, 2020, God sent his angels for a devoted son, father, brother and friend. Antonio "Pig" Terrell Hunt Sr. was born on December 26, 1982, in Lynchburg, Va. Antonio was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Alon and Dorothy Coleman; his grandparents, Glenn and Elsie Witcher, George G. Alexander Sr.; and uncles, Kent "Boo" and George "Gee" Alexander. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Anthony "Tony" and Debra Alexander; his children, Antonio Jr, Destiny and Dynasty Hunt, Kendall Henry, Khloe Thompson, A'niyah Calloway, Nicholas Gray, Alexis Dews and Xavier Calloway; three brothers, Corlester (Cheryl) Hunt, Quincy Hunt and Maurice Hunt (Kamesha); his fiancée, Samantha Horsley; aunts and uncles, M. Frances (Aaron) Hunt, Will (Emma) Witcher, Glen Witcher, Jane Jones, Fred Witcher and Tonnie Witcher; his aunt, whom he affectionately called sister, Rochelle (Jeffrey) Robey; a special cousin who was like a brother to him Quentin Alexander; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends that meant the world to him. A Celebration of Antonio's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.