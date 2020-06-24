Robert Ray Hunt, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg on September 20, 1932. He is preceded in death by his wife the former Judith Champaign. Robert graduated from E.C. Glass as an honor student and is a graduate of Lynchburg College. After graduation, he was employed by Babcock and Wilcox from which he retired after a very successful career. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He is survived by his daughter Jill Hunt Mason and two grandsons, Jeremy and Spencer Mason of Lynchburg. He has one brother Donald Hunt who lives in North Carolina and numerous cousins in this area. The family wishes to recognize Patsy Garrett, his cousin, who has been so instrumental in his care for numerous years. Also, to the staff and caregivers at Valley View Senior Retirement Center where he resided for many years. There will be a graveside service at Fort Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Dennis Roberts. Any memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran at 1000 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA. 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
