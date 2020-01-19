The family has been notified that Morgan passed away suddenly on January 14, 2020, at his home in Salem, Mass. Morgan was born in Lynchburg, on August 28, 1973, son of the late Carl Douglas Humphreys and Carole Reynolds Humphreys. In addition to his father and grandparents, he was preceded in death by three uncles and two aunts. Survivors include a son, Cameron Wolf Watkins of Forest; a brother, W. Justin Humphreys of Los Angeles, Calif.; his mother, Carole of Amherst, Va.; an uncle, aunts, and numerous cousins. He had a special friend in Salem, Heather Norcross. Morgan graduated from E.C. Glass, then used his talents to become a tattoo artist working in Charlottesville, Richmond, Nashville, Tenn., and Salem, Mass., plus working vacations to Hawaii and Europe. He loved music and people. He made friends wherever he went. While in Lynchburg, Morgan was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the church at 1501 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Humphreys, Robert Morgan "Captain Morgan"
