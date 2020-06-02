December 11, 1950 - May 31, 2020 Michael W. Humphreys, 69, of Lynchburg passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born on December 11, 1950, Michael was a son of the late Delmar and Mary Ruth Humphreys. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Renee Humphreys. He is survived by his children, Chris Humphreys, and Casey Lloyd and her husband, Rob; granddaughters, Madison and Evangeline Lloyd and other family members.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Humphreys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

