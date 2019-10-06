Lyndelle Harold "Lindy" Hume passed from this life to the next on September 8, 2019. Lindy was born on January 9, 1926, to Cassie Beatrice (Schmid) and Welby Ashton Hume of Monroe, Va., and lived most of his life in Monroe. He graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1943, and enlisted at age 17 in the U.S. Navy Reserves, where he trained as a gunner in the Naval Air Corps in Jacksonville, Fla., Memphis, Tenn., and San Diego, Calif. Lindy served with distinction in the Pacific Theater with Navy Squadron VP 108 and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with gold star and Air Medal with two gold stars. Among his cited actions was a daring low-level attack on a Japanese air base on Marcos Island on May 9, 1945. In that action, his plane was badly damaged and his ammunition exploded around him; two other planes were shot down and his squadron leader was killed, but he landed without a scratch. After discharge from the Navy, Lindy enrolled at New Mexico State Teachers College (now Western New Mexico University), finishing his degree in only three years. He taught industrial arts in high schools in Hatch, N.M., El Paso, Texas, and Lewes, Del., before returning home to Central Virginia. Lindy was hired as woodshop instructor by the Lynchburg Training School and Hospital in Madison Heights, where he worked until his retirement. There he met fellow teacher Louise Davis, whom he married in 1956. Lindy and Louise built a home with their own hands in Monroe, where they raised their children, Jeffery and Edward. A lifelong do-it-yourselfer, Lindy had a passion for figuring out how to do technically complex manual tasks, such as restoring a classic Austin-Healey sports car. In retirement he continued to enjoy woodworking projects, including building fine furniture and toys for children. Lindy was involved in the community he loved, serving as president of the Monroe Elementary PTA and as a leader in the Boy Scouts. After retirement, he volunteered for many years with Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Lynchburg. Despite many hardships, he considered himself to be the luckiest man in the world. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Sara Frances (Dean) Hume; his sister, Gwendolyn Dean Hume; and his brothers, Chesley Wallace Hume of Greenville, S.C., and Welby Ashton Hume Jr. of Monroe. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise (Davis) Hume; two children, Jeffery Hume-Pratuch (Tom) of Lynchburg, Va., and Ed Hume (Susan) of La Verne, Calif.; two grandchildren, Ed Hume Jr., of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Janet Hume-McGeoch (Andy) of Washington, D.C.; and six nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Lindy's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St., Lynchburg, Va., with inurnment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour before the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
