Loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, James Edward Hulse, went to be with Jesus on Monday, March 23, 2020, following a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. His faith and trust in the Lord was unwavering. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne (Nullmeyer) Hulse for 44 adventurous, fun-filled years. Born in Mineola, N.Y. on February 26, 1945, he was the son of the late William Henry Hulse and Florence (Paczkowski) Hulse. He was also met in Heaven by a sister, Claire Weston. He was the Director of Social Work and an Occupational Therapist at Central VA Training Center. He was a faithful and active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He loved nature, especially hiking the trails of The Peaks of Otter and the National Parks. He enjoyed watching Virginia Tech football games and supporting the Holy Cross Gaels teams (school attended by his daughters and grandchildren). His sense of humor will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Colleen Fletcher (Bryan) and Kelly DeMille (Marc); nine grandchildren, Conlan, Madelyn, Anna, Lydian, Clare, Eily-Quinn, Thomas, Gracelynn, and a new blessing; a sister, Barbara Testa; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Weston; four caring nieces; and many other loving family members. All are welcome to the Rite of Christian Burial service at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg. A memorial mass and reception will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Holy Cross Academy, PO Box 3200, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or Virginia Society for Human Life, 6767 Forest Hill Avenue, Suite 304, Richmond, VA 23225. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Mar 27
Graveside
Friday, March 27, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
