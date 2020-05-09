Vernon Peak Hughes, 89, of 100 Covington Lane, Hurt, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Berman Hughes. She was born February 17, 1931, in Virginia, a daughter of the late Irvin Linwood Peak and Annie Edwards Peak. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church. Vernon loved her family and to cook and crochet. She also enjoyed flowers and crafts. She is survived by three sons, Swanee Ray Hughes and his wife, Becky of Centerville, Georgia, Gerald Berman Hughes and his wife, Dorinda of Goode and Russell Linwood Hughes and his wife, Vivian of Hurt; one brother, Lonnie Peak of Stone Mountain, Georgia; two sisters, Eula Jacobs and Elizabeth Worley both of Gretna; two brothers-in-law, John Davis of Forest and Howard Hughes and his wife, Gereline of Oklahoma City, Okla.; five sisters-in-law, Sylvia Hughes of Gretna, Lucy Peak of Bedford, Ruth Farries of Lynch Station, Brenda Justice of Altavista and Joan West and her husband, Roger of Lynch Station;13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Baxter Peak and Owen Peak and an infant sister, Marie Peak. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 11, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Bobby Brumfield and the Rev. Sam Kanus. For those wishing to view Mrs. Hughes, viewing will be available from 2 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, and 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the funeral home. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider First Southern Baptist Church, 708 Prospect Road, Hurt, VA 24563, The Gideon Memorial Bible Program, P.O. Box 178, Brookneal, VA 24528 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, nurses, and CNAs of Centra Hospice for their loving care. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
