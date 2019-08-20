Sandra Coffey Hughes, was born on December 7, 1939, in Madison Heights, Va., died on August 16, 2019, in the loving care of the nurses and doctors at Centra Farmville Hospital after several years declining health. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mina Carlena Coffey; brothers, Robert Jr. (childhood) and Demarest Coffey of Madison Heights. She was the widow of Gerald W Hughes of Lynchburg. She is survived by son, Kenneth and wife, Dell Hughes, of Evington; grandson, Zachary Hughes; granddaughter, Amanda Derosa; and great-grandson, Preston Derosa. She is also survived by son, Kevin and wife, Susan Hughes of Midlothian; granddaughter, McKinley Hughes of Portland Oregon. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Mason of Heath Ohio. Momma never met a stranger, loved to laugh and entertain others. She was the icebreaker in gatherings and a fun loving cut up. In her early years she was a promising singer, competing in local venues. She was a beautiful woman, proud to be a former Miss Amherst County and head cheerleader at Amherst county high school. A lifelong Christian, she was a member of Heritage UMC, Sandy Bottom Christian and once she moved to Hickory Hills Retirement Community in 2015 she joined and attended Blackstone Church of Christ. Sandra had lifelong physical, emotional and mental health struggles and she is now at peace in the hands of God. The family would like to thank Hickory Hill Retirement Community for the love, friendship, care and compassion given to her in her last 4 plus years. A memorial service will be held at Hickory Hills Retirement Community, 900 Cary Shop Rd., Burkeville, VA 23922, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.