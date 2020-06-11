On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Nannie Lear Ellis Hughes 59, was called to her Heavenly home. She is preceded in death by her paternal parents Jennetter B and Daniel Ellis Sr.; mother and father-in-law, Annie and Carl W. Hughes Sr.; one brother, Robert Ellis; three sisters, Sarah Johnson, Mary Ellis and Oddessa Davis; two sisters-in-law, Thelma Davis and Etta Eubanks; and two nieces, Martha Johnson and Regina Davis. She is survived by her husband Carl Hughes Jr.; three godchildren she cherished, Katrina Johnson, Christopher Booker and Cameron Banks; one brother, Daniel Ellis Jr.; three sisters-in-law, Nida McQueen, Rose Marie Carter and Anita Perrish; three devoted nieces, Leather McCray, Deborah Poe and Linda Gibson (Jeff); one devoted nephew, Aurbrey Johnson Jr.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

