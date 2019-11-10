Frances Coffer Hughes, 82, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Emmett James Hughes. Born on March 4, 1937, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Mary Bernard Coffer and was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Hughes; a son-in-law, Larry Padett; three brothers and two sisters. Mrs. Hughes was retired from Waytec Electronics and was a former employee of Kerns Bakery. She was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan. Mrs. Hughes is survived by a son, Randy Dale Hughes and wife, Sharon; a daughter, Charlene Hughes Padgett and fiancé, John Burgess; a sister, Ruth Abbott and husband, Morris; a brother, William Coffer and wife, Joann; three grandchildren, Randy Hughes, Jr., Nikki Hughes, and Miranda Hughes Luczka, and seven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one our prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m. (noon). Memorial contributions may be made to the Amherst County Dixie Youth Softball Assoc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
