Vincent Huggins Jr. Vincent "Bussey" Huggins Jr. departed his life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Evington, Va. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing.

