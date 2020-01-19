Vincent Huggins Jr. Vincent "Bussey" Huggins Jr. departed his life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Evington, Va. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing.
Huggins Jr., Vincent
To send flowers to the family of Vincent Huggins, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Cross Road Baptist Church
191 Cross Roads Lane
Evington, VA 24550
191 Cross Roads Lane
Evington, VA 24550
Guaranteed delivery before Vincent's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.