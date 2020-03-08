Steve Lee Huffman, 66, son of William "Bro" Huffman and the late Bonnie Huffman, passed away on Friday night March 6, 2020, after a long battle with liver disease. In addition to his father; he is survived by an aunt, Margo Murphy; two brothers, Billy Huffman (Beth), Dwayne Huffman; and a nephew, Will Huffman (Jeanelle). Steve was born in Lynchburg on May 22, 1953 and lived for many years in Charlotte, N.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. before returning to Lynchburg to live with Dwayne, who he was very close to. An announcement will be made for a future celebration of his life. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Huffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries