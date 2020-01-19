The Rev. Herman Lewis Hudson, age 77, of Fort Mill, S.C., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Carolyn Bruffy Hudson. Born June 10, 1942 in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Varney Riley Hudson. He was an ordained Bishop for the Church Of God and served churches in Virginia, New Hampshire and North Carolina. In addition to his wife, Herman is survived by three sons, Terry Hudson of Charlotte, N.C., Brian Hudson of Fort Mill, S.C. and Todd Hudson and his wife, Donna of Great Falls, S.C.; one daughter, Tracey Hudson of Charlotte, N.C.; six grandchildren, David, Chris, Cross, Chaz, Lyv and Ava; one sister, Helen Carson of Lynchburg; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Love and Truth Community Church, 3135 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24501 with the Rev. Thomas Brooks Sr., the Rev. Allen Roberson, and the Rev. Art Snoots officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 12:45 p.m. at the church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Hudson, The Rev. Herman Lewis
