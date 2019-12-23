Preston Arnold Hudson, 84, of Amherst County, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence. He was the loving and devoted husband of Evelyn Bryant Hudson for 63 years. Born on September 26, 1935, in Amherst County, he was the son of the late David S. and Annie Davis Hudson and was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Hudson Jr. and Malcolm Hudson and one sister, Doris H. Mays. Preston was a retired machinist with B&W and was a member of Coolwell Presbyterian Church. In addition to his wife, Preston is survived by his daughters, Patsy H. Parrish and husband, Kelly, of Madison Heights, and Linda H. Pugh of Amherst; two sisters, Margaret H. Tweedy of Rustburg, and Ruby H. Cash of Amherst; four grandchildren, Megan Davis and husband, J.D., Jessica Sprouse and husband, Matt, Thomas Blount, and Samantha Doss and husband, Justin; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Peyton, Brayden, Harley, Parker, Aria, and Kyzer. A funeral service to celebrate Preston's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Marvin Busie officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Coolwell Presbyterian Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
