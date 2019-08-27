Bernard D. Hudson "Pete" On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Bernard D. Hudson passed away at his beloved home in Clifford, Va., with his wife Anne by his side. Better known as "Pete" or "Peter" to almost everyone, he was 87 years old. Born on April 7, 1932, to the late Bernard T. and Betty Pearl Cash Hudson Campbell, Pete was one of 13 children who grew up on the family farm on Turkey Mountain. Pete left home at 15 to work in Lynchburg at the shoe factory to help support his family. Several years and jobs later, he was called to serve his country in Berlin, Germany during the Korean War where he attained the rank of Sergeant, 1st Class in the army. After returning home, he found his way to barber school in Richmond, Va. Pete returned to Amherst County eventually and started cutting hair with Joe Whitten. Later he set up shop in the little brick building on Main Street where he operated Hudson's Barbershop for over 4 decades. Pete was a simple, county gentleman who was no stranger to hard work. He cherished his family and loved to reminisce about the old times. He was always dedicated to making life better for his family and the friend who needed a helping hand or was down on his luck. He was a lifelong member of Clifford Baptist Church. When he wasn't in the barbershop or working in the red clay soil that he loved so much, he was out roaming the mountains at night with his coonhounds. Telling stories and jokes while cutting hair and late-night chases through the woods made him laugh and brought happiness to his life. Cutting hair and driving his old yellow Ford pickup made Pete well known in the Amherst and Nelson communities. He made a lasting impression on the many lives he encountered with either a sweet smile, helping hand, or a good old-fashioned haircut. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nine siblings, and step great-grandson, Levi Fechter. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 34 years, Anne Hudson; daughter, Charlotte Hudson Fluharty and husband, Scott; grandsons, Andrew and Tristan; stepdaughters, Gayle Meador and Susan Bryant; step-grandchildren, Jason Meador and wife, Adria, Kristen Freeman and husband, Brandon, and Corey Fechter and Katelyn; along with step-great grandchildren, Christian, Colton, and Caleb Freeman and Madelyn, and Hailey Meador; sisters, Betty Corrine Flannery and Pauline Newsome; brother, Jimmy Campbell, and a host of numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Centra Virginia Hospice nurses and dear friend Jake Garland who helped care for him during his last days. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Clifford Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the church. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Clifford Baptist Church Building Fund, 635 Fletchers Level Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
