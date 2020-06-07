Nellie Josephine Martin Hudson went to be with our Lord, on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1944. She was preceded in death by her dear father, Walter Martin and her sister, Donna Lynn Hale. She was the wife of Sherman Ray Hudson for 59 years. She is survived by her precious mother, Allie Martin Weik; four daughters, Brenda Padgett and her husband, Ronald, Nellie Cano and her husband, Eladio, Linda Absher and her husband, Albert, and Cindy Akers and her husband, Randy. She had eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind one brother and three sisters. Nellie was an employee of Eagle Eyrie for 28 years. She really enjoyed her work. She attended Hunting Creek Baptist Church. She loved her children and all her family. Her family would like to give special thanks to the oncology nurses and doctors at Lynchburg General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hunting Creek Baptist Church and/or the American Cancer Society. Due to Covid-19, no services will be held. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family.
