Leslie Sharon Bower Hudson, 75, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Avon Place Nursing Home in Avon, Ohio. Born on February 24, 1944 in Traverse City, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Lyle Wayne Bower and the late Betty Tuthill Bower Drumm. Leslie was an active member of Lakewood Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Judy Bower. Married on January 4, 1963 by the Reverend Jerry Falwell, Leslie is survived by her loving husband, James William Hudson. In addition to her husband, Leslie is survived by her daughter, Pam Fechter of Avon Lake, Ohio; son, Paul Hudson of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Zachary Fechter of Avon Lake, Ohio and Zane Fechter of Avon Lake, Ohio; brother, Wayne Bower of Titusville, Fla.; sister, Lela Larkin and husband, John, of Medford, Ore.; as well as numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, with Pastor Fred Hudson and Pastor Dan Manley officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Hudson family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
