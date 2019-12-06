Caroline McJunkin Hudson, 53, of Rustburg, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Tharp chapel followed by a private burial at Whites United Methodist Church where Caroline and her family were active. Memorial contributions may be made to Free Clinic of Central Virginia or Whites UMC Medical Missions Fund. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries