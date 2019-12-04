Caroline McJunkin Hudson, 53, of Rustburg, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the wife of Leon Rodney Hudson for 26 years. Caroline was born on April 28, 1966, in Radford, Va., to Frederick Eugene and Jo Ann Lough McJunkin. She is survived by her husband and three children, Spencer, Chase, and Courtney Hudson; her mother and three brothers, Kevin (Fran), Bruce, and Brian (Michelle) McJunkin; and her mother and father-in-law, Don and Martha Hudson. Caroline was active in many non-profit organizations in the Lynchburg area for the last 20 years, serving as Executive Director of the YWCA and currently was Director of Development at the Free Clinic of Central Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Tharp chapel followed by a private burial at Whites United Methodist Church where Caroline and her family were active. Memorial contributions may be made to Free Clinic of Central Virginia or Whites UMC Medical Missions Fund. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
