Betty Wright Hudson, 76, of Hundley Springs Road, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health and Rehab. She was the wife of the late Jerry Walker Hudson. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on June 8, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Susie Goin and Walter Akers Wright. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and a former bus driver for Appomattox County Schools. Betty is survived by a son, Russell Dwayne "R. D." Hudson and wife, Cathy; a daughter-in-law, Rita G. Hudson, all of Appomattox; three grandchildren, Sandy Hudson and husband, Dennis "D.J." Suter, Staci Hudson, and James R. Hudson and wife, Lindsey; a step-granddaughter, Megan Robertson; a brother, Ashby Alton Wright and wife, Lois, of Appomattox; two sisters, Addie Hager of Bluefield, W.Va., and June Wills of Appomattox; numerous nieces and nephews including two special great-nephews that were like her grandsons, Tyler Marshall and Logan Marshall. She was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Wayne "Butch" Hudson; a grandson, Daniel Walker Hudson; a brother, Walter M. Wright; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Art Schroeder; and brothers-in-law, Roger Wills and Wayne Hager. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Reedy Spring Baptist Church by the Rev. John Muth. Burial will follow in the Driskill Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the American Cancer Society c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
