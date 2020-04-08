Genevieve "Ninnie" S. Hudnall, 95, of Madison Heights, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020. She was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church. She was married to the late Frank H. Hudnall Jr. She is survived by one son, David Corbin Hudnall and his wife, Karen of Madison Heights; two daughters, Sharon Bugg and her husband, Charles of Midlothian, Va., Wanda Lynch and her husband, Dan of Lynchburg, Va. She is also survived by four granddaughters, Katherine Parker of Richmond, Christina Kosco of Midlothian, Jennifer Fritschle of Florida and Lauren Knapp of Lynchburg; and two step granddaughters, Diana Himes and Mary Taaffe of South Carolina. In addition, she had many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and several cousins. A private burial will be at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg. A memorial service will be held at Amelon United Methodist Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amelon United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

