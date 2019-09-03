John Edward Hubbard Jr., 28, of Lynchburg, died Friday, August 30, 2019. A celebration of John's life will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Clarence Poe officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Tharp Funeral Home, Care of John Hubbard, Jr. Funeral Fund, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or online at tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
