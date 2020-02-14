Clara M. Hubbard Clara M. Hubbard of 1500 Eighth Street, departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1921, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late George and Bertha Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Hubbard: four sisters, Edith King, Teresa Cousins, Bertha Martin and Mable Martin; and one brother, George Martin Jr. Clara was educated in the Lynchburg Public Schools, and she graduated from Dunbar High School in the class of 1939. Mrs. Hubbard devoted 44 years of service as a nurse for Dr. Simon and Dr. Macey Rosenthal. At an early age, Clara was baptized at Jackson Street United Methodist Church and later joined the Diamond Hill Baptist Church where she sang on the Diamond Hill Baptist Church Senior Choir for many years and remained a faithful member until her death. She leaves to cherish her memory two nephews, Melvin Martin (Natividad) of Lynchburg, and the Rev. Carroll Bailey (Emma) of Baltimore, Maryland; three nieces, Rosemary Robinson and Teresa Harris of Lynchburg, and Cherisse M. Reyes (Sebastian) of Maryland; a niece-in-law, Julia Martin of Lynchburg, and a host of other relatives and devoted friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Warren Anderson, officiating. The interment will be held at the Fort Hill Memorial Park on Monday, February 17, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
