William "Red" Edison Howell William "Red" Edison Howell, 66, of Bedford, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Bedford, Va., on September 16, 1953, a son of the late Mamie Arrington Howell Overstreet and stepfather Roy Howell. He is survived by his wife, Cora Pullen Howell; stepdaughters, Angela (Alphonzo), and Lisa; grandchildren, Tracy, Crystal, Felicia, Jasmine, Stephen, and Gabby; great-grandchildren, Luis, Alexis, Keonna, Carey, and Martavious; great great-grandchildren, Akyli, Serenity; sister, Carolyn (Jim); brother, Joseph; and a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced in the paper. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

