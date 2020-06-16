On the Afternoon of Saturday, June 13, 2020, we unexpectedly lost the most precious soul. Loretta Scott Howard, 76, lost her courageous battle with Lung Cancer. Born and raised in Clay County W.Va., Loretta moved to Lynchburg at the age of 19 to find employment. Not only did she find a great job at Trailways, she also found her soulmate, and love of her life, Charles Douglas Howard. After a mere three dates, the two married and had two children, a son, Douglas Scott Howard and daughter, Wendi Howard Clark. The couple would go on to spend a wonderful 52 years together until Alzheimer's took the life of Charles. Loretta happily worked at Pearson's Drug Store for 33 years, until they closed their doors, then went on to work for at Lowes as the telephone operator until her retirement In addition to her parents, Loretta is preceded in death by her three brothers, Tommy, Quentin, and Robert Scott. She leaves behind her son, Douglas Scott Howard who she loved more than life, and she stood proudly by his side until the day she died; and daughter, Wendi Clark, and son-in-law, Darel Clark; and two precious grandchildren, Adam and Lauren, who will miss their "mammoo" terribly. Special friends Donna and Larry Lambert, Charles Baldwin Jr, Diane Davis and Brother Steve Booker, Anita Harris and family. Never to forget a very special sister-in-law, Nancy Wellons. Also, we would like to thank the Drs, nurses and staff at Centra Medical Group, Dr. James Cure, Dr. William Blackman and the wonderful staff who treated our mother with nothing other respect and admiration. Special thanks to the Drs and staff at Pearson Cancer Center, particularly Dr. Michael O'Neil and Dr. Immaculate Tebit. They allowed our family to have a year and a half more with this very special woman, mother, grandmother, and friend. Never a day will go by that she will cross our minds with a sweet memory, with great anticipation of us all being together once again. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Danny Smith Officiating. We would request that memorial contributions be made to Pearson Cancer Center, or Lynchburg Humane Society. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
