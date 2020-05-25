December 27, 1929 - May 23, 2020 James "Jimmy" Howard, born December 27, 1929, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, John "Jack" Howard and Katie Bowles; as well as his brothers, Alfred, Charles, and Harold Howard. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lila; his daughters, Brenda Parrent (Craig), and Donna Wallace (Miles); granddaughters, Hannah Wagner (Greyson), and Rachel Van Liere; grandsons, Chris Thompson and Rob Thompson (Raven); great-granddaughter, Emma Wagner; great-grandson, Noah James Wagner; and his next youngest brother, John L. Howard (Margaret). Also, very dear friends and neighbors, Jeff and Jean Montgomery. His passing will be felt by the innumerable people he touched. His life was a shining example of how a relentless work ethic, generosity to those in his community, a willingness to extend friendship to any stranger, and above all a love for his family, resulted in a life that was truly well lived. He was the definition of someone who became a success in life because of his drive and hard work. Anyone who knew him would tell you that there are very few who worked as hard as he did. Born into poverty during the Great Depression, his work ethic was forged by a need to provide for his mother and four brothers. He began work at age ten delivering milk for Westover Dairy. He then had a 38 year career with Mead Corporation as a Millwright and built homes on the side including his own homes, doing much of the work himself. Jimmy was a southern gentleman with a heart of gold. A man of upright character who was deeply loved by all those who knew him. He loved his friends and made new ones everywhere he went. Everyone from his football teammates at E.C. Glass High School (then Lynchburg High School) to his coworkers at Mead, to friends made as a lifelong member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church, to the numerous people he met on his travels and anyone who ever had a biscuit with him at Owens Market can smile and tell you a story about something special he shared with them. He loved giving to others, entertaining, was a great cook, and would share his home with anyone that wanted to visit. His garden was a special pleasure and giving from that garden: strawberries, cantaloupes, sweet potatoes, green beans, cucumbers, and the best tomatoes that will be missed by the many with whom he shared. Heaven will now have the best tomatoes. His greatest legacy will be the love he had for his family. He met his wife, Lila in 1953, they married in 1956, and she was the center of his life. He was a loving father to two daughters, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was always viewed as a father figure by his youngest brother, and adored by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, by The Rev. J. Monty Fox at Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, the family would love to receive letters containing your memories and stories of his life from which they will create a book of memories which will be available for all to enjoy at his celebration of life which is planned for the future. So please send these to Donna Wallace, PO Box 656, Amherst, VA 24521 or email them to donna.wallace.2010@gmail.com. Please include your contact information because James' family would love to invite you to the celebration. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405, 427 Graves Mill Road, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.