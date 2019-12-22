Camp Howard, 57, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Missoula, Montana. Camp was born on July 20, 1962 in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Lawrence Max Howard of Lynchburg and Ann Clark Campbell Howard of Austin, Texas. Camp graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York in 1986 and worked as the Director of Food Service for Vanderbilt University. He recently moved to Missoula, Montana to work for the University of Montana to share his love of food with the community. Camp was married to Deborah Burnet of Madison, New Jersey, on a boat at sunset in Newport Beach, California in 1990. They lived in Austin, Texas, Seal Beach, California, Knoxville, Tennessee, and settled in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he lived for 28 years. Camp loved the outdoors, especially hiking, fly fishing, mountain biking and snow skiing, and he loved good food and music. His favorite place in the world was Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, where he had a childhood home and spent many summer vacations throughout his life enjoying the mountain views and lake activities with his family and friends. As a young boy Camp was an avid unicyclist and delivered newspapers in Lynchburg on his six-foot unicycle. Later in life he taught both his daughters Peyton and Lucie how to ride. Camp is survived by his wife, Debbie; two daughters, Peyton Delaney Howard and Lucie Burnet Howard; his two beloved dachshunds, Briley and Bella; sisters, Rebecca Ann Howard of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Lucie Howard Moore of Newport Beach, California; and his brother, Lawrence Max Howard of Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to support the protection of the beautiful landscapes that gave Camp his love for adventure and zest for life. Go to https://www.nationalparks.org/support and Click Other Ways to Give to make a donation in memory of Camp.
Howard, Camp
To plant a tree in memory of Camp Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.