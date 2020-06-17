May 16, 1963 - June 13, 2020 Margaret Dana Mayo Houtman, of Lynchburg, Va., died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Dana was predeceased in death by her father, John J. Mayo Jr. She is survived by her mother, Dorsey Davidson Mayo; her brother, John J. Mayo III (Rozita); and her sister, Katherine Mayo Earls (Robert). She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Alison Gail Mayo, Ian Johnson Mayo, Milan Kozar Mayo, Charlie Kozar Mayo, Emily Katherine Earls, and Alex Cole Earls. Dana was born in Salem, Massachusetts in 1963 and lived in Peabody and Lynnfield, Massachusetts before moving to Lynchburg in 1971. She graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1981 and from University of Virginia in 1985 where she received a B.A. in Religious Studies. She also received a B.S. in Accounting from University of Virginia School of Continuing and Professional Studies in Falls Church, Va. in 2004. She worked in Northern Virginia for many years in the accounting field. Dana went on a missionary trip to Belgium during the summer of 1984 with an international group of students and she was invaluable to the group since she was fluent in French. Dana was very involved in her local church and in volunteer work with a local monastery in Northern Virginia as a young adult. In 2014, she graduated from Education For Ministry, an educational and theological four-year course sponsored by the Episcopal Church. Dana was a kind and gentle soul and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. There will be a celebration of life service in the fall or in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John's Episcopal Church, 200 Boston Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503, or to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. The family would like to thank the Centra Hospice team for their invaluable care. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Wiggington Road Chapel 811 Wiggington Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24502
