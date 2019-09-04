Eleanor Ann Sydnor Hoskins, 83, of Lynchburg, died on August 31, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Richard Kelly Hoskins for 62 years. Born on March 3, 1936, in Norton, Virginia, Ann was the daughter of the late Fabian Granville Sydnor and Eleanor Clarice Hawkins Sydnor. She was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and attended Mary Washington College. Ann retired from the development office of Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. She was an avid reader, was known for her keen mind, and her extensive knowledge of history and family genealogy. Ann was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Jamestown Society, the Daughters of the American Colonists, Daughters of the Confederacy and the Huguenot Society of Virginia. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her six children, Granville Sydnor Hoskins Taylor and husband, Charles, of Monroe, Georgie Hume Hoskins Arthur and husband, Mark, of Lynchburg, John Hundley Hoskins II and wife, Kathryn, of Forest, Rebecca Royster Hoskins Shelnut of Lynchburg, Robert Byrd Hoskins and wife, Rebekah, of Coleman Falls, and Ella Garnett Hoskins Beversluis and husband, Michael, of Tucson, Arizona; a sister, Vivian Sydnor Payne and husband, Dan, of Lynchburg and their children and grandchldren; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Garnett Hoskins of Lynchburg; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Diuguid Funeral Service, 811 Wiggington Road in Lynchburg. A private burial will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the family cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Corporation for Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, P.O. Box 419, Forest, VA 24551, or to a charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory Wiggington Chapel, Lynchburg, is assisting the family (434) 338-6989.
