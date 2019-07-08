Thomas "Skip" Abbitt Horsley Jr., 88, of Madison Heights, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of 55 years to Carolyn Sheppard Horsley. Born September 9, 1930, in Madison Heights, he was the son of the late Thomas Abbitt Horsley Sr. and the late Ruth Taylor Horsley. Skip was a retired operating engineer for the Union Local 147, and a member of Elon Baptist Church. He also served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Branch. In addition to his wife, Skip is survived by his three children, Matthew William Horsley of Raleigh, N.C., Mark Abbitt Horsley (Dana McGann) of Lynchburg and Jennifer Horsley Filkoski (Paul) of Montross; four grandchildren, Megan Taylor Horsley, Thomas Paul Filkoski, Stephen Matthew Filkoski and Sonny Lawrence Filkoski; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Elon Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Tyree officiating. Interment will follow at the Elon Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and at other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
