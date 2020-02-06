John Charles "Sonny" Horn Jr., 77, of Concord, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Claudine Jennings Moore Horn. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on March 19, 1942, he was a son of the late John Charles Horn Sr. and Irene Candler Horn. He was a retired truck driver for Skinner Construction and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company and a retired farmer. John was a member of Providence Methodist Church, Lynchburg. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Lori Anne Webb and husband, Mike; stepson, Irvin Leon Moore and wife, Marie; two grandchildren, Rebecca Webb and Amy Shelton and Chris; two step-grandchildren, Mundy Moore, and Keri Mandee Moore and Rodney Womack; and four step-great-grandchildren, all of Concord. A graveside funeral service officiated by the Rev. John Flood will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
