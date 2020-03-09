Margaret Moranda Hoovler, 73, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. A full obituary will run later this week. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

