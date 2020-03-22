Mitchell Howard "Mitch" Hooper, 82, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne Vaughan Hooper for 23 years. Born in Virginia Beach, Va., he was the son of the late William Washington Hooper and Edna Etheridge Hooper. He was preceded in death by one brother, William W. Hooper Jr. and one sister, Joyce H. Evans. Mitch graduated in the Class of 1956 from Norview High School in Norfolk, Va., and earned an Associates Degree in Radio Engineering from the Technical Institute at William and Mary College. He was a former employee at General Electric Co. in Lynchburg for 23 years and he retired as President of H.T. Communications. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church and served as Lay Leader for 12 years. He was a long time member of and was former President of the Brookville-Timberlake Lions Club. In his retirement he took up the hobby of carving at the Holiday Lake AH Educational Center, Decoy Carving Workshop and carved some beautiful duck decoys as well as other animals. Mitch will be best remembered as a kind and generous man. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Donna H. John (Bruce Blackwell) of Forest, Linda H. Jimenez (Marcel) of Richmond, Michele H. Pancza of Charlotte, N.C., Mitchell H. Hooper Jr. (Jennifer) of Forest, and Sandra C. Adams (Davis) of Moneta; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Hill, Ashlyn Schaub (Chad), Austin John (Danielle), Jaclyn Reed (Dakota), Collin Hooper, Stacie Adams, and Alex Jimenez; two great-grandchildren, Mya Johnson and Arizona Reed; and one brother, Ellery E. Hooper (Jo Ann) of Virginia Beach. A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be announced later.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.