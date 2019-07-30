LCpl. Adam Lee Hooper, 21, of Jacksonville, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Lynchburg, on October 9, 1997, he was the son of Tony Hooper and Rebecca Stinson Hooper of Forest. Adam was a 2016 graduate of Jefferson Forest High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune where he was assigned as a Marine PMO. He was a member of North Bedford Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Julie Hooper of Forest; his maternal grandfather, the Rev. Charles L. Stinson; and his paternal grandmother, Levon P. Hooper. A service celebrating Adam's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at North Bedford Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Brady officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider North Bedford Baptist Church. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
