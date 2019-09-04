Patricia Ann Honig, 62, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was the wife of Michael D. Honig for 34 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, April (Anthony) Hobson. A visitation will be held for Patricia from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

