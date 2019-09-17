Gladys Jones Honig, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry Rawlings Honig for 40 years. She was born on June 26, 1924, in Appomattox, Va., the daughter of the late Fannie Hudson Jones and Robert Alexander Jones. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by five sisters and one brother, Zelia Wingfield, Willie Mitchell and Alfred Jones of Appomattox, Lucille Bass and Katherine Owens of Lynchburg, and Mary McGee of Troutville, Va. She was also predeceased by nieces and nephews, Richard Wingfield, Betty Witt, Charles Mitchell, Maymond Mitchell, Mary Kat Whitehead, Donald Owens, JoAnn Newman and Elizabeth McGee. She is survived by her children, Deborah Honig Long and husband, Richard, of Appomattox, and Michael R. Honig of Lynchburg. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Although Gladys had no grandchildren, she had many granddogs, grandcats and grandbirds. Gladys graduated from Appomattox High School in 1942. She retired from C&P Telephone Company after 36 years. She was a long-time member of Rivermont Avenue Baptist Church and the Gleaners Sunday school class, joining soon after she and Henry married in 1949. Gladys was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and was a member of the Woman of the Moose, Lynchburg Chapter #1335. She enjoyed many years of volunteer work at Lynchburg General Hospital with over 4,000 hours in the Emergency Dept. and delivering flowers. She was also active in volunteer work at the Moose Lodge Bingo #715 on Lakeside Drive and with the Telephone Pioneers. Our Mother was an outdoor person and took long walks whenever possible. Her passions included working with her flowers and taking care of her yard. She enjoyed feeding the birds every day and caring for her two cats, Blackie and Gray. Gladys led a full and rewarding life. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory with the Rev. Sherry Winesett officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.