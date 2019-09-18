Gladys Jones Honig, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. The family will receive friends tonight, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
