Clyde Richard "Dick" Honeycutt, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Mary Parker Honeycutt. Born on February 13, 1928, in Pittsburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Clyde Heimer and Martha Katharine Crim Honeycutt. He was a retired field analyst with Framatome. He is survived by three sons, David D. Honeycutt of Lynchburg, Richard R. Honeycutt (Robin) of Lynchburg, and Adam A. Honeycutt (Cindy) of Roanoke, Va.; two daughters, Mary H. Pohm (Marc) of Columbus, Ohio, and Lucy H. Fredrickson ( Rick) of Phoenix, Ariz.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

