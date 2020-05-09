Shirley Childress Holt, 84, of Phenix, a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, and Christian lady who always put her family and others first, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert W. "Bobby" Holt. Mrs. Holt was born in Lynchburg, October 17, 1935, a daughter of the late James H. Childress and Lena Compton Childress. She was a member of Phenix United Methodist Church and a former secretary for the Charlotte County Public School system. She cared about all the children that she came in contact with through the school. She is survived by a son, Randall J. Holt (Robin) of Forest, a daughter, Tamara H. Bennett of Randolph; a daughter-in-law, Beth J. Holt of Forest; three grandchildren, Morgan H. Paterson, Robert A. Holt, and Brittany R. Holt; a sister, Christine Elder of Phenix; and two nieces, Sandra C. Laughlin (Bud) of Goode and Brenda B. Hill (Jerry) of Clayton, N.C.; and a very special friend, who was like a daughter, Debbie R. Barksdale. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Daryl Holt; a sister, June C. Boone; a brother, James W. Childress; and a son-in-law, Daryl W. Bennett. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, by the Rev. Mike Teixeira at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte Court House. Memorial contributions may be made to Truckers Parade against Cancer/American Cancer Society, 471 Nollie Road, Phenix, VA 23959. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

