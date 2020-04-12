Robert Daryl Holt, 62, of Forest, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the husband of Beth Holt for 35 years. He was born on October 22, 1957 to Shirley and Bobby Holt of Phenix. Daryl was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Holt and his brother-in-law, Daryl Bennett. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Drew Holt of Forest; his daughter, Morgan H. Paterson (Danny) of Charleston, S.C.; his mother, Shirley Holt of Phenix; his sister, Tamara Bennett of Scuffletown; his brother, Randall Holt (Robin) of Forest; and his aunt, Christine Elder of Phenix. Daryl graduated from Randolph Henry High School in Charlotte County in 1976, received his B.A. in 1980 and M.Ed. in 1994 from Lynchburg College in Sociology and Agency Counseling. He was employed by the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice for 39 years, retiring as Supervisor in 2018 having served in Amherst, Nelson, Campbell, and Bedford Counties. A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment was at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte Courthouse, Va.
In memory
